Naked Attraction Producer Has A Wild Spin-Off Idea
"Naked Attraction" may not be the first naked TV show to air in the U.S., but it is the kind of show that shocks audiences with its basic premise alone. A reality dating show that reveals the bottoms of the contestants' bodies and only saves their faces for last, the series is explicit in the most adult way possible. However, what happens to viewers and audience members when nudity becomes the norm?
"I don't want to say it becomes normalized," executive producer Darrell Olsen told The Hollywood Reporter. "Every show has lots of different format points and beats to it, and in 'Naked Attraction,' the nudity is one of the beats of the show." While it's hard to argue about the salacious main draw of a series like this, Olsen has a uniquely wholesome idea for a spin-off.
"What I want is a 'Naked Attraction' wedding where everybody is naked," Olsen said. Though he freely admitted that many of the couples from the show haven't worked out, he said that some were still together and offered this idea as a potential special episode or spin-off idea if any of the show's couples do decide to take that step.
Naked Attraction has been shocking UK audiences for years
Though it didn't start shocking American viewers until it debuted on the Max streaming service in September of 2023, "Naked Attraction" has been on the air in the United Kingdom since 2016. Still, the Channel 4 series once scandalized audiences across the pond in very much the same way.
"What's happening in the States right now is [like the U.K. response] seven or so years ago," Darrell Olsen recalled. "You have, 'I can't believe this is onscreen' — shock and outrage — mixed with, 'This is quite amazing.'" While the series has already showcased people of many different backgrounds and body types over the years, Olsen also wants to see "Naked Attraction" become even more inclusive.
"So the reason this has kept going is because we do push the envelope with different kinds of people," the executive producer explained. "We might be like, 'Why can't we have the first trans person on a dating show? Why can't we have a guy with HIV who's very open about his HIV?'" Olsen wondered. "We want to keep it fresh and slightly groundbreaking but also positive and inclusive."
While the very nature of a show like "Naked Attraction" is obviously going to mean that it's not for everyone, it is reassuring that the series executive producer seems to have good intentions, especially in terms of normalizing less common body types.