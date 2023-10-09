Naked Attraction Producer Has A Wild Spin-Off Idea

"Naked Attraction" may not be the first naked TV show to air in the U.S., but it is the kind of show that shocks audiences with its basic premise alone. A reality dating show that reveals the bottoms of the contestants' bodies and only saves their faces for last, the series is explicit in the most adult way possible. However, what happens to viewers and audience members when nudity becomes the norm?

"I don't want to say it becomes normalized," executive producer Darrell Olsen told The Hollywood Reporter. "Every show has lots of different format points and beats to it, and in 'Naked Attraction,' the nudity is one of the beats of the show." While it's hard to argue about the salacious main draw of a series like this, Olsen has a uniquely wholesome idea for a spin-off.

"What I want is a 'Naked Attraction' wedding where everybody is naked," Olsen said. Though he freely admitted that many of the couples from the show haven't worked out, he said that some were still together and offered this idea as a potential special episode or spin-off idea if any of the show's couples do decide to take that step.