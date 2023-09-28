What Is Naked Attraction: Max's Newly Added & Fully Nude Game Show Explained

And you thought "Naked and Afraid" was scary.

"Naked Attraction" started its life in the United Kingdom, where it debuted in 2016. It has remained a popular program there. The game show has continued to run for 11 series strong, with its most recent episode airing in May 2023. Now viewers outside of the U.K. can view six of those seasons on Max.

The adults-only game show features one bachelor or bachelorette and six possible partners standing in a colorful, backlit cube. Piece by piece, the nude bodies of the six contestants are revealed to the fully-dressed singleton, who promptly dismisses them based on their physical preferences. When the contest is winnowed down to two parties, the questioning bachelor or bachelorette strips down to their own birthday suit and the remaining contestants critique them in return. The end result is hopefully a happy couple — and a fully-clothed date.

Even in the U.K. — where post-9 p.m. nudity is common on networks like Channel 4, the home base of "Naked Attraction" — the show has engendered controversy. From critics who have accused the show of indulging in body shaming to those who decry it as the worst thing to ever happen to British television, it has not been smooth sledding for the show's producers over the years.