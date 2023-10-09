Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Have Major Complaints About The Finale's Lightsaber Battles

After eight episodes of "Ahsoka," "Star Wars" fans have been given a lot, with the inclusion of fan-favorite characters from "Star Wars Rebels" and the canonization of obscure lore, like the Mortis gods. But for some fans, there was still something to be desired, with many viewers taking to social media to complain about the fight choreography in Episode 8.

The climactic fight has Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) take on an army of zombie stormtroopers. It sounds awesome in theory, but many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, think the fighting looks too wooden and is not something that should've been allowed in a live-action "Star Wars" series. X user @hiddenhush quoted a clip of Ahsoka deflecting blaster fire with the comment, "Why is Ahsoka of all characters so slow in live action?" Their comment is all the more palpable when comparing the finale to Ahsoka fighting in "The Clone Wars," including one moment where she decapitates four Mandalorians simultaneously.

Granted, the character is older in "Ahsoka," but that shouldn't be any excuse for her not to be one of the most formidable Force users in the galaxy.