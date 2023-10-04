Ahsoka Finally Made The Storm Troopers Scary - It Just Took One Thing

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 – "The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord"

Leave it to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), one of the brightest strategic minds in the galaxy, to find a way to shift the narrative on the biggest meme in all of "Star Wars," making stormtroopers not only useful but more frightening than ever.

In the "Ahsoka" finale, Thrawn finally enacts his plan to escape Peridea, using the magick of the Great Mothers to transform his stormtroopers from the aiming-challenged grunts of "Star Wars" legend to an endless horde of undying zombies. The one catch? They need to die first, which Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) more than took care of. Unbeknownst to the Jedi, Thrawn's plan utilizes what stormtroopers are best at – dying – and turns one of their biggest weakness into a strength. Although the process doesn't improve their aim, it makes them unkillable, a never-ending wave of canon fodder whose sheer number is enough to overpower even a Jedi quickly.

While "Ahsoka" isn't the first time "Star Wars" unearthed zombies, it is the first to do it in live-action, proving that, with the right resources at one's disposal – including soldiers willing to sacrifice their lives – stormtroopers can become a terrifying, unstoppable wave of endless canon fodder, so who's laughing now?