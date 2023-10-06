Everything To Know About TOAST-IT From Shark Tank

Viewers may be wondering how exactly Mafe and Coco were inspired to create Toast-It in the first place. According to their website, it's a pretty heartwarming story. Prior to starting the business together, the duo moved from their home in Venezuela to the United States. The pair soon ran into a classic case of homesickness, as they began to miss their mother's cooking from back in Venezuela. The sisters took their desire for the culinary comforts of home and sought to create a line of products that could replicate some of their favorite dishes. Thus, the concept for Toast-It was born.

Of course, getting Toast-It off the ground floor took quite a bit of work for Mafe and Coco. As the two recounted in a summation of their journey thus far on Instagram, Toast-It began with the sisters handcrafting the food products in their own kitchen and personally delivering the boxes to customers around Miami. All of this was done as the pair both worked separate full-time jobs. Fortunately, as Toast-It caught on, the duo was able to shift their focus to their new company full-time, in addition to adding some extra staff. Now, they're trying to continue their products' success on "Shark Tank."