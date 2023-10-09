Zack Snyder Fans Launch Justice League Campaign To See Axed Green Lantern Scene

Zack Snyder may not be the most beloved director when put next to names like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese, but he seems to have the most dedicated fans in the industry. They came to his defense after the disastrous release of the Joss Whedon-altered version of "Justice League" and began a campaign for the studio to release the cut of the film originally envisioned by the "300" director. Of course, that ultimately ended with the release of the "Snyder Cut," a much more well-received version of the film. Now it seems the Snyder loyalists are at it again with a new campaign on X (formerly known as Twitter) to see a never-before-seen Green Lantern clip.

The hashtag for the campaign, #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene, is trending on the platform and looks to pressure Warner Bros. to release the filmed but ultimately scrapped final scene that would have seen John Stewart, played by Wayne T. Carr ("Stupid Cupid," "Chicago Med"), meeting with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). The actor himself commented on what was then Twitter, back in May 2022, that he was originally going to play an important part in "Justice League 2" and "Justice League 3." He also said that until he hears otherwise from Snyder, he will remain hopeful.

While the campaign was labeled in another post on X as trending, with nearly 6,000 reposts on the platform and a concept video showing what the scene might look like, it has an uphill battle as the studio is presumably more focused on the upcoming DC projects like sequels to "Joker" and "The Batman," along with the upcoming Gunniverse. But it does raise the question as to why the studio would cut the scene to begin with.