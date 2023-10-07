More Hollywood Actors Played Hellboy Than You Likely Realized

As far as big-screen adaptations go, there's more than one Hellboy aside from Ron Perlman.

When it comes to some of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, it's difficult to deny the impact that Hellboy has had on pop culture over the last two decades. Created by Mike Mignola for Dark Horse Comics, Hellboy is a certified badass, both on and off comic pages. Half-man, half-demon, and all chaos, Hellboy has become one of Hollywood's most interesting IPs.

Back in 2004, director Guillermo del Toro cast Perlman as Hellboy, bringing the character to the big screen for the first time. Hellboy's live-action debut managed to gross shy of $100 million at the box office but emerged as a critical juggernaut, receiving acclaim for its visual language and otherworldly character designs. Many years later, David Harbour would play the role, and now, Jack Kesy is set to step into Hellboy's shoes for the franchise's second reboot. In addition, the late Lance Reddick will be voicing the character in the upcoming video game "Hellboy: Web of Wyrd."

Perlman is widely considered to be the definitive star to bring Hellboy to life and is, to this day, tied to the character. In addition to his live-action efforts, Perlman has voiced the character in animated films and video games. The actor later reprised his role as the demonic anti-hero in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," which was equally praised as its predecessor. Unfortunately, del Toro never got to complete his trilogy of "Hellboy" films.

Back in 2019, Harbour, best known for his performance in "Stranger Things," was brought on board to reboot the character. Unfortunately, the film emerged as a critical and commercial failure, failing to kickstart a viable franchise.