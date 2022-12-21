Guillermo Del Toro Hilariously Calls Out Ron Perlman With Funny Hellboy Secret

Outside of the big two comic book publishers — Marvel and DC — only a small handful of characters have achieved mainstream fame. Alongside the likes of Todd McFarlane's Spawn and Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's Homelander is Anung Un Rama, better known as Hellboy, from writer-artist Mike Mignola. A half-demon with a searing hatred for the Nazis, who brought him to Earth as a child, he's dedicated his life to hunting down the dangerous things that go bump in the night. With a story like that, it's no wonder that Hellboy has made multiple trips to the cinema over the years.

The first cinematic translation of Hellboy arrived in 2004 via, well, "Hellboy." The Guillermo del Toro-directed feature saw Ron Perlman portray the big red monster hunter in a performance that fans still adore all these years later. He got another chance to play the Dark Horse Comics favorite in 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," which would serve as his swan song as the character. The proposed "Hellboy III" wound up in development hell (no pun intended) before being canceled, and an incredibly unsuccessful reboot of the franchise starring David Harbour reached the silver screen in 2019.

Even though many years have gone by since Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro teamed up for the "Hellboy" duology, their efforts have yet to fade from pop culture. In fact, the famed director himself recently trolled Perlman using a funny "Hellboy" secret.