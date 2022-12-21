Guillermo Del Toro Hilariously Calls Out Ron Perlman With Funny Hellboy Secret
Outside of the big two comic book publishers — Marvel and DC — only a small handful of characters have achieved mainstream fame. Alongside the likes of Todd McFarlane's Spawn and Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's Homelander is Anung Un Rama, better known as Hellboy, from writer-artist Mike Mignola. A half-demon with a searing hatred for the Nazis, who brought him to Earth as a child, he's dedicated his life to hunting down the dangerous things that go bump in the night. With a story like that, it's no wonder that Hellboy has made multiple trips to the cinema over the years.
The first cinematic translation of Hellboy arrived in 2004 via, well, "Hellboy." The Guillermo del Toro-directed feature saw Ron Perlman portray the big red monster hunter in a performance that fans still adore all these years later. He got another chance to play the Dark Horse Comics favorite in 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," which would serve as his swan song as the character. The proposed "Hellboy III" wound up in development hell (no pun intended) before being canceled, and an incredibly unsuccessful reboot of the franchise starring David Harbour reached the silver screen in 2019.
Even though many years have gone by since Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro teamed up for the "Hellboy" duology, their efforts have yet to fade from pop culture. In fact, the famed director himself recently trolled Perlman using a funny "Hellboy" secret.
del Toro jokes that Perlman skipped arm day
While Hellboy has a range of weapons in his arsenal to take down all kinds of creatures, he certainly has his favorites. Undoubtedly his most iconic weapon is the Good Samaritan: a massive 22 mm four-round revolver that he keeps on his hip during all of his missions. The gun is no joke, having the ability to blast through just about any enemy it's up against with relative ease. Of course, bringing such a weapon into live-action came with drawbacks — most notably its weight, which Guillermo del Toro jokes gave Ron Perlman some trouble during the filming of the "Hellboy" movies.
Along with Finn Wolfhard, del Toro recently sat down for a Wired Autocomplete Interview, where he took a question about "Hellboy." Branching off of that, Wolfhard asked him about the Good Samaritan, and del Toro happily discussed what went into making the boomstick a reality. "It took a while because it was very heavy, and Ron has very weak arms," he joked, recalling that for shots where Hellboy would aim the gun with one hand, they had to rig up a support for it. "We needed to put a wire in the tip of the gun," del Toro adds, with Wolfhard likening this idea to fishing, only instead of a fish, there's a giant gun on the end of the line.
Despite picking on his prolific collaborator for his "weak arms," Guillermo del Toro made sure to apologize to Ron Perlman for calling him out. We'll have to wait and see if the Hellboy actor has anything to say about del Toro's comments.