Hellboy's Rebooting Again? Great - Let's Ditch The Superheroes And Embrace The Folk-Horror Detective Of The Comics

So, there's this achingly pretty short story called "The Troll-witch," written and illustrated by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. In it, Hellboy is hired to hunt down some man-eating trolls in the countryside around a small Norwegian village. It has all the makings of a classic comic book dust-up: Hellboy versus giant monsters. Somebody's getting a beat down. His first stop is the home of a monstrous nearby troll-witch, no doubt involved in all this skullduggery, who asks if he's there to kill her. He doesn't rule it out.

The witch tells Hellboy a classic Mignola fable, something somewhere between a memoir and a parable. She brings up questions about why a hypothetical "monster," when shown love by normal people, would feel instinctively compelled to kill other monsters (all entirely rhetorical, obviously). Then, she explains to the half-demon how he can get rid of the village's troll problem conflict-free, saving the townspeople without throwing a punch — not the way he's expected to do things, but maybe the right way. "No blow struck, no drop of blood spilled." She closes out the conversation, asking, "And I wonder, how will you feel about that?"

The iconography of Hellboy is undeniable, and nobody knows that better than Hollywood producers. There, the character has seen two live-action iterations across three movies since 2004, which makes perfect sense. After all, think of the possibilities that come with the rights to the character — the stunning backlog of compelling stories, the colorful cast of visually distinctive characters, all branded nose to toes with the unimpeachably t-shirt-ready B.P.R.D. logo. The pieces almost beg to come together and spell a perfect — dare we say the phrase? — "cinematic universe."

We won't say it. Neither should studios. Because Hellboy was never supposed to be a superhero franchise, and it shouldn't be one.