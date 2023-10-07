There's A Secret Star Wars Easter Egg In The Creator That Most Fans Missed

"The Creator" is an original, high-budget science-fiction film, which is becoming all the rarer these days. It comes courtesy of director Gareth Edwards, who's been waiting on the sidelines for a while ever since helming 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." And while "The Creator" isn't affiliated with a galaxy far, far away, it does include a nod to Edwards' past work.

VFX Supervisor Jay Cooper and Onset VFX Supervisor Andrew Roberts spoke with The Direct about "The Creator," and they revealed how there's a hidden cameo from a fan-favorite "Rogue One" character in the new sci-fi flick. Cooper stated, "We have an Easter egg of K-2SO in the movie as well. But you know, you're gonna have to find that one on your own... It's in there. I can circle it if I'm given the chance."

Of all the "Rogue One" characters who could pop up in "The Creator," K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, makes the most sense. After all, he's a droid, so there's likely a spot where his visage blends in with the robots native to "The Creator." It may take until the home release, when viewers can pore over every frame, for people to catch the Easter egg, but if anything, the tease may entice some people who wouldn't have otherwise seen the film to check it out.