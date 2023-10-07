There's A Secret Star Wars Easter Egg In The Creator That Most Fans Missed
"The Creator" is an original, high-budget science-fiction film, which is becoming all the rarer these days. It comes courtesy of director Gareth Edwards, who's been waiting on the sidelines for a while ever since helming 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." And while "The Creator" isn't affiliated with a galaxy far, far away, it does include a nod to Edwards' past work.
VFX Supervisor Jay Cooper and Onset VFX Supervisor Andrew Roberts spoke with The Direct about "The Creator," and they revealed how there's a hidden cameo from a fan-favorite "Rogue One" character in the new sci-fi flick. Cooper stated, "We have an Easter egg of K-2SO in the movie as well. But you know, you're gonna have to find that one on your own... It's in there. I can circle it if I'm given the chance."
Of all the "Rogue One" characters who could pop up in "The Creator," K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, makes the most sense. After all, he's a droid, so there's likely a spot where his visage blends in with the robots native to "The Creator." It may take until the home release, when viewers can pore over every frame, for people to catch the Easter egg, but if anything, the tease may entice some people who wouldn't have otherwise seen the film to check it out.
The Creator VFX team put a lot of tiny details into the movie
A lot of VFX work went into "The Creator," resulting in a visually stunning work of art. While the film has a lot going for it, the one thing many critics unanimously praised, including Looper's own Alistair Ryder, is how good it looks with a fraction of the budget of many modern blockbusters. Inserting K-2SO is only a tiny piece of what the team accomplished, and Jay Cooper and Andrew Roberts went on to discuss how one of their favorite things is something that, again, most people probably overlook.
Cooper pointed out a subtle shot during a scene where Joshua (John David Washington) and Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) go to the robot temple: "When they're in the temple... [there is a] shot of the robots carved into the wood... I was like, 'This is the coolest thing and no one's gonna see it.'" From a thematic standpoint, robots carved into wood says a lot about the integration of technology into the modern world, and even if most people overlook this detail, it adds to the overall world-building.
It sounds as though, if no one catches K-2SO in "The Creator," Cooper will point it out eventually. Until that time comes, fans can wait to see K-2SO in all his glory when he appears on screen again in "Andor" Season 2.