Is The Creator A Star Wars Movie?

"Star Wars" is one of the most influential films of all time. Its impact can be seen in individual stories as well as the current wave of franchise filmmaking dominating Hollywood at the moment. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see other filmmakers creating movies that are clearly inspired by "Star Wars," even if they're set in separate galaxies.

Zack Snyder's upcoming "Rebel Moon" is a clear example of this, even having characters wield weapons that look a lot like lightsabers. Following in that vein is a "Star Wars" alumni — Gareth Edwards, directing an original science-fiction movie, "The Creator." Edwards previously directed "Rogue One," but there was allegedly some contention behind the scenes as Tony Gilroy, who would later work on "Andor," was brought on to handle reshoots. For anyone asking is "The Creator" a "Star Wars" movie, it's entirely separate from that IP.

For starters, "The Creator" doesn't take place in a galaxy far, far away. It's set on Earth while a war wages between humans and robots after a rogue AI bombs Los Angeles. It's up to Joshua (John David Washington) to find the superweapon that can save humanity, and it just so happens to be a little girl, Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).