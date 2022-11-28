Andor Season 2 Will Introduce A Key Piece Missing From Season 1

"Andor" has been a real hit on Disney+, with The Guardian hailing it "the best Star Wars show since The Mandalorian." After the exciting final moments of the first exhilarating run, fans are arguably very eager to see what will happen in Season 2. Unfortunately, they will have to endure a long hiatus between iterations, but when the show does return, they can expect to see a certain droid in the mix the next time around.

The Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) origin story has been a captivating affair from start to finish, achieving a highly coveted Certified Fresh designation from Rotten Tomatoes. The series has definitely had its work cut out for it from the get-go, with having to lead up to what went down in the feature film "Rogue One" and cram five years' worth of meaningful rebel activity into just two seasons. But the fact that it has received ample amounts of critical acclaim and topped the charts on streaming (via Media Play News), it would appear it has done a solid job so far with its first season. But there are some lingering questions that will hopefully get addressed in the next chapter, and there are several characters that fans would like to see in "Andor."

While not much is known at this point regarding what will go down in the sequel set of entries, creator Tony Gilroy revealed one crucial part of Cassian's legacy that will absolutely make an appearance in the second outing.