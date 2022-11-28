Andor Season 2 Will Introduce A Key Piece Missing From Season 1
"Andor" has been a real hit on Disney+, with The Guardian hailing it "the best Star Wars show since The Mandalorian." After the exciting final moments of the first exhilarating run, fans are arguably very eager to see what will happen in Season 2. Unfortunately, they will have to endure a long hiatus between iterations, but when the show does return, they can expect to see a certain droid in the mix the next time around.
The Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) origin story has been a captivating affair from start to finish, achieving a highly coveted Certified Fresh designation from Rotten Tomatoes. The series has definitely had its work cut out for it from the get-go, with having to lead up to what went down in the feature film "Rogue One" and cram five years' worth of meaningful rebel activity into just two seasons. But the fact that it has received ample amounts of critical acclaim and topped the charts on streaming (via Media Play News), it would appear it has done a solid job so far with its first season. But there are some lingering questions that will hopefully get addressed in the next chapter, and there are several characters that fans would like to see in "Andor."
While not much is known at this point regarding what will go down in the sequel set of entries, creator Tony Gilroy revealed one crucial part of Cassian's legacy that will absolutely make an appearance in the second outing.
Cassian's partner in crime will make his Andor debut in Season 2
It's no secret that the "Rogue One" character K-2S0 was a fan favorite from the prequel feature, with the LA Times referring to Alan Tudyk's droid character as "the requisite scene stealer" of the entire affair. While the Imperial KX-series security droid was seen at the end of Episode 7, "Announcement," the wise-cracking companion of Cassian did not show up in any entry from the series during its first season. This may have led some to believe the robot persona wouldn't be in the lineup at all, but that is not the case.
When talking with Collider, Tony Gilroy said bringing K-2S0 into the mix is a necessity when it comes to what's coming in the next installment. "Well, I think that's one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we're going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that," he explained. While it wasn't ideal that K-2SO missed out on all the fun of the first season, it is refreshing to know the character will be back in Season 2. The actor who plays the droid, Alan Tudyk, has previously stated he would be very eager to explore the background of K-2SO. "You're going to get his origin story with Cassian," the brilliant comedic actor enthusiastically stated. "Because they start off as enemies — how does he reprogram K-2? What is that like? I'm sure K-2 doesn't go quietly, so that'll be fun to play." It seems safe to presume that fans of "Andor," "Star Wars," "Rogue One," and K-2SO would love to answer those questions, and it looks like they are guaranteed to get them in "Andor" season 2.