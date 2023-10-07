Whatever Happened To BoxLock After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneur Brad Ruffkess kicked off "Shark Tank" Season 10 with what he believes to be the next step in security technology, the BoxLock. The product is a padlock that attaches to a storage container or similar locking receptacle. The BoxLock is connected to your smartphone through an app that sends out a notification once a delivery driver scans the package's bar code. After scanning the code, the BoxLock unlocks, allowing the delivery person to safely leave the box in the storage container away from any porch pirates.

Ruffkess got the motivation to create BoxLock after witnessing someone steal two packages from his porch through surveillance footage. In 2017, he launched a Kickstarter for the product with hopes of raising $20,000. The campaign ended up exceeding his expectations by a quite a wide margin, bringing in a total of $54,407 from 477 backers.

Ruffkess is no stranger to making big steps in the business world, having worked in major design and marketing positions for companies such as Coca-Cola and even hosting a TEDx Talk in 2016. But is that even enough to get him a deal on "Shark Tank?"