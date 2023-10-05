Whatever Happened To Aura Bora After Shark Tank?

For many seltzer drinkers, the bubbly beverages began as a second-tier soda replacement — all the fizz without the sugar. That was certainly the case for the husband-and-wife team behind Aura Bora, Paul and Maddie Voge. "Our love of sparkling water as adults came from having crunchy moms as kids who wouldn't let us drink soda," Maddie told Business Insider. "But we didn't enjoy many of the sparkling water flavors available, so we started to make our own at home."

The couple started tinkering in their kitchen in early 2019, combining sparkling water with more unusual flavor combinations than are typically available at the grocery store. "As soon as we muddled crushed fresh basil and frozen strawberries with carbonated water," Maddie continued, "we knew we'd hit something interesting."

In October 2019, the pair launched their first 1,000 cans of Aura Bora to a test market in five different flavors, utilizing untapped ingredients like herbs and flowers. Paul left his job in the financial sector to run Aura Bora full time while Maddie worked as creative director on nights and weekends, spending her days working in branding at a tech firm. In April 2020, the "Shark Tank" producers reached out to the couple to see if they wanted to appear on the show.