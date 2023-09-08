Whatever Happened To BuggyBeds After Shark Tank?

Anyone who has ever dealt with the scourge of bed bugs knows that they're an especially formidable pest. There are, to begin with, the itchy, unattractive welts that they leave behind. Then there's the imposing task of removal, which involves washing just about every bit of fabric you own. Bed bugs also possess a uniquely disgusting ick factor, seeing as hundreds at a time can take up residence in your bed.

While methods for bed bug removal exist, entrepreneurs Veronica Perlongo and Maria Curcio noticed that there wasn't an effective product on the market for bed bug detection. By the time you notice the line of bites along your wrists or ankles, after all, it is already too late. That observation was the spark for BuggyBeds, a device that monitors the presence of bed bugs via four small glue traps that slide under the corners of a mattress. Curcio developed the business following a car accident that led to her spending four years recovering in rehab. "I started tinkering from my bed," she told Shark Tank Blog.

Perlongo and Curcio launched BuggyBeds in 2012, and it only took a few months to secure a coveted spot on "Shark Tank," though not because of their own efforts. "We didn't audition for the show," Curcio continued. "The producers approached us. At first, we said 'No,' but when they asked us a second time, we decided to appear."