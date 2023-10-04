Ivanna Sakhno's Tribute To Late Ahsoka Co-Star Ray Stevenson Will Make You Cry

Several principal actors from the "Star Wars" spinoff series "Ahsoka" paid tribute to late Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson just hours before finale premiered October 4 including Ivanna Sakhno, who plays the villain's apprentice Shin Hati.

Stevenson died at 58 on May 21 after he completed filming Baylon for the series, nearly three months before its debut on Disney+. The "Star Wars" saga honored the late Baylan Skoll actor with a tribute at the end of the first episode with a black screen with white lettering that simply said, "For our friend, Ray."

Echoing the sentiments of the production, Sakhno's wrote, "For my friend Ray. Forever your Wolf. X," in her tribute to Stevenson on Instagram. The tribute was accompanied by a black and white sketch, which is effectively artistic representation of Stevenson's and Sakhno's character names in "Ahsoka."

Die hard "Star Wars" fans almost immediately caught on to the references of what the villains' names meant once they surfaced publicly earlier in 2023. "The two apparent villains of Ahsoka are reportedly named Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. In Norse mythology, Skoll and Hati are two WOLVES who chase the sun and the moon respectively. I see you ['Ahsoka' creator] Dave [Filoni]!" wrote u/mikev431 on Reddit.