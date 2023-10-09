One Piece: Did Gol D. Roger Have Devil Fruit Powers?
One of the longest-running anime and manga of all time, and now a Netflix hit, "One Piece" boasts a massive world filled with lovable characters. And at times that can mean a metric ton of lore for newcomers to digest. However, all of the franchises pirate shenanigans and high-seas adventures can be traced back to one man: Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman).
The man who jumpstarted the Great Pirate Era of "One Piece," Gol D. Roger, is a legendary figure in the mythos of the series — even renowned as one of the most powerful warriors after his death. With this formidable reputation, fans could certainly be forgiven for wondering whether he was a Devil Fruit user himself. But surprisingly, the former Pirate King was not.
No, like other strong "One Piece" characters such as Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) or Sanji (Taz Skylar), Gol D. Roger displayed formidable power even as a mortal. It was Roger's own drive to dominate and succeed that saw him become a legendary Pirate King.
Gol D. Roger had plenty of power even without Devil Fruit
Gol D. Roger's powerful rise was no doubt due in part to the fact that he was one of the few who could use all three types of Haki. These skills allowed him to wield nature's mightiest elements during battle, imbue his sword with energy, and even attack enemies without striking them directly.
Of course, one of the things that makes Gol D. Roger so incredibly powerful in "One Piece" is his formidable reputation. Known to be among the most dangerous men ever to live, both in terms of his battle acumen and his fighting abilities, the famed Pirate King had few opponents who dared challenge him. And that ominous legend would follow the pirate to his grave.
Eventually, as Gol D. Roger grew older and more sickly, he was finally captured and summarily executed. But, as "One Piece" clearly shows, some men are even more dangerous in death than they are in life. His triumphant last words spur on the narrative events that shape Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) tale and will forever be a part of pirate legend as a result.