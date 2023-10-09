One Piece: Did Gol D. Roger Have Devil Fruit Powers?

One of the longest-running anime and manga of all time, and now a Netflix hit, "One Piece" boasts a massive world filled with lovable characters. And at times that can mean a metric ton of lore for newcomers to digest. However, all of the franchises pirate shenanigans and high-seas adventures can be traced back to one man: Gol D. Roger (Michael Dorman).

The man who jumpstarted the Great Pirate Era of "One Piece," Gol D. Roger, is a legendary figure in the mythos of the series — even renowned as one of the most powerful warriors after his death. With this formidable reputation, fans could certainly be forgiven for wondering whether he was a Devil Fruit user himself. But surprisingly, the former Pirate King was not.

No, like other strong "One Piece" characters such as Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) or Sanji (Taz Skylar), Gol D. Roger displayed formidable power even as a mortal. It was Roger's own drive to dominate and succeed that saw him become a legendary Pirate King.