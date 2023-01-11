MCU Producer Teases That Blue Marvel Could Be On The Way

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" broke major ground for Marvel Studios at last night's Golden Globes ceremony, which saw Angela Bassett take home the first major award for a Marvel Cinematic Universe feature. Bassett won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, one of the film's producers has opened up about which Marvel Comics character he wants to bring into the fold next.

Nate Moore (who executive produced both "Black Panther" films, "Eternals" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" alongside Kevin Feige) recently appeared on Deadline's Crew Call podcast to discuss how Chadwick Boseman's death changed the highly anticipated sequel and how he intends to expand the MCU in the future. When asked about which other superhero stories he'd like to adapt, Moore had an answer locked and loaded.

For those expecting another deep cut like Killmonger or Flagsmasher, or a long-awaited heavy hitter like Namor, you may be shocked to learn that Moore's pick comes from the late 2000s era of comics — and is a character he compares to Captain Nemo and Superman himself.