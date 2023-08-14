Marvel Announces The Return Of Thanos In A Brand-New Series

Thanos is back in a brand-new self-titled series that will see the Mad Titan take on a new group of heroes making up the Illuminati. Marvel readers have seen Thanos wreak havoc across the universe since his debut in "Iron Man" #55, by Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich, in 1973. The cosmic villain has gone up against the Avengers and some of the other greatest heroes in the galaxy in his continued quest to please the living embodiment of Death and win her hand in love. Along the way, he's captured the six Infinity Stones to make himself one of the most powerful foes in the Marvel Universe. His "Infinity Gauntlet" storyline was adapted in the MCU, where Thanos snapped half of life from existence.

In his most recent comic storylines, Thanos made another play for power, going after the Eternals, the ancient group of heroes who had shunned the Mad Titan for his Deviant origins and appearance. Thanos nearly wiped out the Eternals and almost unleashed his deadly great-uncle, Uranos, but was stopped before irreparable destruction was caused.

Now, Marvel Comics is revealing where Thanos will show up next with a new limited series shining the spotlight back on the fan-favorite villain.