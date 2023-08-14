Marvel Announces The Return Of Thanos In A Brand-New Series
Thanos is back in a brand-new self-titled series that will see the Mad Titan take on a new group of heroes making up the Illuminati. Marvel readers have seen Thanos wreak havoc across the universe since his debut in "Iron Man" #55, by Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich, in 1973. The cosmic villain has gone up against the Avengers and some of the other greatest heroes in the galaxy in his continued quest to please the living embodiment of Death and win her hand in love. Along the way, he's captured the six Infinity Stones to make himself one of the most powerful foes in the Marvel Universe. His "Infinity Gauntlet" storyline was adapted in the MCU, where Thanos snapped half of life from existence.
In his most recent comic storylines, Thanos made another play for power, going after the Eternals, the ancient group of heroes who had shunned the Mad Titan for his Deviant origins and appearance. Thanos nearly wiped out the Eternals and almost unleashed his deadly great-uncle, Uranos, but was stopped before irreparable destruction was caused.
Now, Marvel Comics is revealing where Thanos will show up next with a new limited series shining the spotlight back on the fan-favorite villain.
Thanos is taking on Marvel's new Illuminati
"Thanos" #1, by Chris Cantwell ("Iron Man") and Luca Pizzari ("X-Men: Before The Fall – Heralds Of Apocalypse"), will see Thanos return to Earth and take on a new Illuminati team in the Marvel Universe. The secret society of heroes gets an updated roster in the new four-issue miniseries. The new Illuminati will feature the usual members Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man, but instead of Professor X and Black Bolt joining them, Blue Marvel and Emma Frost will be a part of the latest iteration of the team. Considering Blue Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in the universe and Frost's role among the X-Men as one of its leaders, the two are welcome and fitting additions to the Illuminati.
Cantwell said in the announcement from Marvel that he's thrilled to tackle another one of Marvel's greatest villains after previously writing the Doctor Doom-starring comic. "You can imagine how excited I am to not only tackle the Mad Titan himself, but pit him against some of the most powerful brains and fists out there," Cantwell said. The talented writer added that Thanos' return will focus on his desire for connection to "one essence in existence (and non-existence)," which seems to hint he will seek out his greatest love, Death. With the new Illuminati opposing his efforts, readers can expect fireworks in the story. The series will also see Cantwell deconstructing one of the biggest villains in comics.
Pizzari added, "Thanos himself is, of course, unbelievably fun to draw, I'm constantly telling myself to make him bigger and bigger!"
Thanos can re-establish himself in the new series
While Thanos has earned his reputation as one of Marvel's deadliest and most powerful villains, the new "Thanos" series will allow the villain to re-establish himself as one of the biggest threats in the universe. In recent years, Thanos has had little interaction with the Avengers or Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as the character was seen taking on the Guardians of the Galaxy before returning in "Eternals" in 2021. Since then, Thanos (not in present-day continuity) has popped up in "Thor," in which he went after a secret seventh Infinity Stone, the Black Stone. So seeing him take on some of Marvel's greatest and most important heroes is a long-awaited moment.
Check out Leinil Francis Yu's cover for "Thanos" #1 and Phil Noto's variant cover for the issue, featuring the new Illuminati.
The description reads, "Thanos vs. the Illuminati! The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him because they're the ones who hid it from him!"
Thanos returns to fight against the new Illuminati when "Thanos" #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on November 18, 2023.