Where Can You Watch My 600-Lb Life?

"My 600-lb Life" is one of the most successful reality series from TLC. Each episode follows a person with morbid obesity. They meet with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, known as Dr. Now, who recommends lifestyle changes to lose weight so they can qualify for further weight loss surgery. The episode then chronicles their trials and tribulations in losing weight, with some being more successful than others.

Those with cable must tune in to TLC to watch new and old episodes. The channel regularly airs reruns, allowing viewers to catch up on older episodes they may have missed. For those who have cut the cord, there are several online options for viewers based in the United States. For starters, TLC's website has the first season of the show available to watch for free, which is great for people who want to see the compelling story of Melissa Morris. However, you'll need a login for a television provider to watch anything else. Hulu has the first two seasons available to watch with a subscription.

However, anyone hoping to binge-watch every season will need to subscribe to Discovery+, Max, FuboTV, or Philo. Every season is on those platforms, and they're the safest bets for any new episodes that may come out in the future.