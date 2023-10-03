Gen V: The Boys Spin-Off Features A Marvel Joke Most Fans Missed

Over the course of its three seasons, "The Boys" has taken off and become one of Amazon Prime's biggest shows ever. Now, with its second spin-off currently airing, fans have plenty more gruesome action, superhero satire, and morally dubious experimentation than ever to digest. Still, one of the franchise's most prominent angles for its humor can also fly over some viewers' heads.

Like "The Boys" and "Diabolical" before it, "Gen V" is sending up Hollywood's depictions of other major heroes on the big and small screens, and this time it's taking aim at the beloved Disney+ series, "WandaVision." In the series premiere, Season 1, Episode 1 ("God U"), endless social climber and online influencer Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas) comments on what's next for her.

"So my guys at Innovative are sending me out for this limited series on Vought+," she says. "It's an elevated superhero thing – a meditation on grief told through 70 years of sitcoms. And Zach Braff is directing." While that last bit is an especially deep cut, the fact that the series is taking aim at yet another director/showrunner with a spotty reputation adds even more flavor to this "Gen V" joke.