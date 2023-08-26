The Boys: The Subtle Jab At Joss Whedon's Justice League You Likely Missed

Being that "The Boys" is largely about a world obsessed with superheroes, it's easier for the Amazon Prime series to cross-pollinate with our own reality than most other shows. In fact, some of the best and funniest moments in the popular series have lampooned real-life PR disasters, like Gal Gadot and company singing John Lennon's "Imagine" or Kendall Jenner's tone-deaf Pepsi ad.

Still, there are plenty of other references to real life on "The Boys" that are a little more inside baseball. For instance, in Season 2, Episode 5, "We Gotta Go Now," Homelander (Antony Starr) references a script revision by famed writer Joss Whedon for Vought Studios' "Dawn of the Seven" movie. "That Joss rewrite really sings," the sadistic hero says.

Though this is just a quick little line, it's actually loaded with subtext. Just for starters, though Whedon has since left Marvel, he is the writer and director behind the first two "Avengers" movies, meaning he has a strong reputation for writing successful superhero stories. The joke comes with another layer, however, since Whedon was famously asked to rewrite Zack Snyder's "Justice League," which resulted in some criticism.