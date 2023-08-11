Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Why Kimber Looks So Familiar

With every new season of "Only Murders in the Buildings," we get more famous guest stars, all of whom ultimately join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as they try to solve whatever murder happens in the Arconia this time around. Sometimes those guest stars are the subject of the murder mystery, and sometimes, they're suspects — which is the case for Ashley Park's Season 3 character Kimber.

During the first two episodes, the Season 2 finale's cliffhanger ending is re-examined and explained — after Oliver Putnam's (Short) new play is brought to a screeching halt when his leading man Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd) apparently drops dead on stage, at which point Oliver's best friends and cohorts Charles Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) get involved. Ben ends up getting resuscitated at the hospital, even though he says he was legally dead for an hour... but when his body drops from an elevator shaft in the Arconia later, there's yet another murder that needs solving.

So where does Kimber fit in? She's also an actress in Oliver's play and she's a TikTok star — but beyond the character's importance in Season 3, you've probably seen Park before. Here's why Ashley Park looks so familiar.