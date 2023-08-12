Only Murders In The Building Season 3: The Paul Rudd Easter Eggs You Likely Missed
A little less than a year after its second season ended, "Only Murders in the Building" has returned. While only the first two episodes of its latest season have been released so far, it seems safe to say that things have gotten off to a good start again for the Hulu murder mystery series. Indeed, critics have given "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 a standing ovation in their reviews for it and fans have already begun to spot all the various Easter eggs scattered throughout its opening two installments.
Like the two seasons that have preceded it, "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 features several noteworthy recurring guest stars, but none more recognizable than Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who play Loretta Durkin and Ben Glenroy, respectively. Rudd's Ben has the unfortunate honor of being the victim at the center of the season's core mystery. However, his death at the end of its premiere episode hasn't stopped "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 from making some humorous references to Rudd's real-life career.
On the contrary, as one eagle-eyed Redditor recently noted online, Episode 2 of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 features several fake posters for some of Ben Glenroy's movies, including one called "Sex Panther" and another titled "Ant Family Adventures." The former is, obviously, a reference to the cologne that Rudd's character, Brian Fantana, wears in 2004's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," while the latter is a cheeky nod to the actor's ongoing role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
OMITB fans still have a lot more to learn about Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy
Both the "Only Murders in the Building" creative team and Paul Rudd himself have clearly had a lot of fun making jokes about his own career. From the posters mentioned above to the fact that his character, Ben Glenroy, is best known for his role in a superhero franchise called "CoBro," Rudd and co. have already managed to throw more than a few playful jabs at the archetype of the modern-day movie star.
As egotistical and unlikable as he seems, though, it's obvious that viewers will likely learn a whole lot more about Ben Glenroy before "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 has come to an end. Getting to find out more about his relationships with Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), Loretta, and the other members of their troubled Broadway production, as well as who ultimately killed him, should turn out to be two of the more interesting aspects of the season, too.
For now, fans aren't waiting for future episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" to start speculating about the truth behind the character's death. One popular theory even suggests that Ben might be related to Meryl Streep's Loretta. If true, that detail could shed some light on what ultimately happened to Rudd's shallow narcissist. Either way, the fact that fans are already theorizing about what led to Ben's death is only proof of how good of a job "Only Murders in the Building" has done setting up its mystery this season. Of course, as they tune into future episodes, fans shouldn't just keep their eyes peeled for more clues related to Ben Glenroy's murder, but also more potential references to Rudd's accomplished career.