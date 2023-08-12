Only Murders In The Building Season 3: The Paul Rudd Easter Eggs You Likely Missed

A little less than a year after its second season ended, "Only Murders in the Building" has returned. While only the first two episodes of its latest season have been released so far, it seems safe to say that things have gotten off to a good start again for the Hulu murder mystery series. Indeed, critics have given "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 a standing ovation in their reviews for it and fans have already begun to spot all the various Easter eggs scattered throughout its opening two installments.

Like the two seasons that have preceded it, "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 features several noteworthy recurring guest stars, but none more recognizable than Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who play Loretta Durkin and Ben Glenroy, respectively. Rudd's Ben has the unfortunate honor of being the victim at the center of the season's core mystery. However, his death at the end of its premiere episode hasn't stopped "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 from making some humorous references to Rudd's real-life career.

On the contrary, as one eagle-eyed Redditor recently noted online, Episode 2 of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 features several fake posters for some of Ben Glenroy's movies, including one called "Sex Panther" and another titled "Ant Family Adventures." The former is, obviously, a reference to the cologne that Rudd's character, Brian Fantana, wears in 2004's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," while the latter is a cheeky nod to the actor's ongoing role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.