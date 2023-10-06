Pawn Stars Cast Members You Barely See On The Show Anymore

For more than 14 years, History's one-of-a-kind "Pawn Stars" has been combining history with reality TV in a surprisingly entertaining format. The show revolves around the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which is run by the Harrison family. The original cast included Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, Rick's son Corey Harrison, and Corey's best friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. Sadly, The Old Man passed away in 2018, leaving his son and grandson to carry on the family business.

Besides the Harrisons and Chumlee, dozens of other colorful characters have also made up the cast of "Pawn Stars" since its 2009 debut. Many of these people are"experts in one particular field or another, such as antiquities or fine art, and they often help Rick and his family appraise the various offbeat and idiosyncratic items that customers bring in.

Unfortunately, as "Pawn Stars" has continued on through the years, not all of the cast members have continued on with it. Some of them, like Danny Koker, have graduated to their own TV shows, while others have simply moved on to greener pastures and only make the occasional appearance nowadays. Looking back, these are the "Pawn Stars" cast members you barely see anymore.