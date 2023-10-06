Pawn Stars Cast Members You Barely See On The Show Anymore
For more than 14 years, History's one-of-a-kind "Pawn Stars" has been combining history with reality TV in a surprisingly entertaining format. The show revolves around the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, which is run by the Harrison family. The original cast included Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, Rick's son Corey Harrison, and Corey's best friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. Sadly, The Old Man passed away in 2018, leaving his son and grandson to carry on the family business.
Besides the Harrisons and Chumlee, dozens of other colorful characters have also made up the cast of "Pawn Stars" since its 2009 debut. Many of these people are"experts in one particular field or another, such as antiquities or fine art, and they often help Rick and his family appraise the various offbeat and idiosyncratic items that customers bring in.
Unfortunately, as "Pawn Stars" has continued on through the years, not all of the cast members have continued on with it. Some of them, like Danny Koker, have graduated to their own TV shows, while others have simply moved on to greener pastures and only make the occasional appearance nowadays. Looking back, these are the "Pawn Stars" cast members you barely see anymore.
Steve Grad
As you can probably expect, customers come into the Black & Silver Pawn Shop with a huge variety of signatures from famous and historical people, and there are definitely more than a few forgeries that have made their way in. Buying a forged autograph could potentially cost the Harrison family thousands of dollars in lost revenue, which makes having a reliable authenticator like Steve Grad so important.
One of Grad's most memorable moments on the show is when he authenticates the signature of deceased comedian John Belushi, which Corey Harrison ends up buying for $500 from a collector. Another time, Grad is able to save the Harrisons from buying a fake piece of history, when he spots that both the signatures of Paul Newman and Robert Redford are inauthentic on a 1973 movie soundtrack.
In 2016, Grad started his own sports memorabilia authentication company, Beckett Authentication, where he serves as the principal authenticator. Though he has appeared on more than 135 episodes of "Pawn Stars" since 2013, fans just don't get the chance to see him that much anymore. He still shows up occasionally, like in the Season 19 episode "The Pawn Strikes Back," when he looks at some Star Wars merchandise, but he has largely stayed away. This could be because he's busy with his own authentication company, or maybe the guys just haven't needed his services. Either way, hopefully, he'll be back on the show soon.
Doc Phineas T. Kastle
By far, one of the most beloved longtime cast members of "Pawn Stars" is the eccentric and quirky Doc Phineas T. Kastle. Kastle first started appearing on the show back in 2012, and is known for his unconventional dress, steampunk proclivities, and having an outsized — and wonderful — personality. He typically appears on the show wearing some sort of garb related to the item he is appraising, like when he wears a pith helmet to check out an Egyptian Cartonnage Mummy Mask, mimicking a 19th-century British archeologist.
Another memorable appearance from Kastle is when he looks at a stone duck lamp that appears to date back to the time of the Ancient Romans. However, the seller is probably a bit less than enthused with Kastle's expertise, as Kastle appraises the lamp for considerably less than the $40,000 he was originally hoping to get.
Unfortunately, Kastle's appearances on "Pawn Stars" have trailed off in recent years, leaving some fans to actually try and take action. In 2021, a fan, Richard Sujanani, even started a petition on Change.org to bring Kastle back to "Pawn Stars." If we're lucky, the executives at History will take note, and Kastle will be back helping the Harrisons in the near future.
Jesse Amoroso
Jesse Amoroso has appeared many times over the years on "Pawn Stars," most often helping the Harrisons appraise musical instruments, primarily guitars. He made himself the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's go-to man for anything guitar-related, and he was able to help them with quite a few different axes. During one episode, he helps Rick Harrison look at a Jackson guitar played by Phil Collen of Def Leppard. After first explaining the hardware on the guitar and verifying the signature, he is even able to get both Collen and the lead singer of Def Leppard, Joe Elliott, to appear in person at the Pawn Shop and actually play it for the customer.
However, fans probably remember him most from his appearance during a different episode, when he helps Harrison look over a guitar that was actually built out of a turtle shell. Through his expertise, Amoroso is able to determine that while the guitar is probably quite valuable, it could also bring big trouble. This is because it would be potentially illegal for Harrison to try and sell it as his pawn shop due to laws surrounding the sale of turtle parts.
Aside from his work on "Pawn Stars," Amoroso was the owner of the Las Vegas vintage guitar shop Cowtown Guitars, though they appear to have closed. Unfortunately, Amoroso has not made too many appearances on the show in recent years, but Harrison just might need him in the future when the next famous guitar comes by.
Craig Gottlieb
For years, when the Harrisons needed help looking at antique or historical weapons, they primarily called one man: Craig Gottlieb. Gottlieb's expertise has helped the "Pawn Stars" identify guns from many different time periods and locations, including some that turn out to be very interesting. In one episode, a customer brings in a gun that has all kinds of Arabic markings and is made out of steel. Gottlieb is able to date the gun to 18th or 19th century Persia (Iran), when it was still under the control of the Ottoman Empire.
In addition to his time on the show, Gottlieb is also an author, having written multiple history books about historical artifacts, and he owns and runs the history auction website History Hunter Auctions. Previously, he served on the board of directors for the San Diego Air & Space Museum.
According to an interview Gottlieb gave with MilitaryTrader.com, he first appeared on "Pawn Stars" as a replacement for expert Sean Rich, who had recently left, and his first work involved him getting a rifle from the infamous "Hatfield and McCoy" feud onto the show. He filmed at least 40 episodes of the show, but soon moved on to greener pastures after a contract dispute put the show on a brief filming hiatus. These include the National Geographic show "Battlefield Recovery," which Gottlieb hosted for 1 season in 2016, and he has not been back on "Pawn Stars" since.
Murray SawChuck
Of all the cast members on "Pawn Stars," Murray SawChuck is one of the few who is probably more known for his career off-screen rather than his appearances on the show. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, he originally started his career doing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. However, he soon moved to Las Vegas, where he began acting, in addition to doing magic shows. His magic shows proved enormously successful, and his signature mix of zany magic and hilarious comedy has long riveted audiences.
Murray's first acting credit was on the cop mockumentary TV show "Reno 911!" in 2003. However, his big break came in 2010, when he was a semi-finalist on the reality show "America's Got Talent," doing his trademark comedy. He started appearing on "Pawn Stars" in 2011 and has been on several episodes since, with the Harrisons calling on Murray to help with all sorts of magic equipment. One of Murray's most interesting appearances is when Murray is able to authenticate a straitjacket belonging to Harry Houdini from 1952.
Murray has only appeared sporadically on "Pawn Stars" recently, which is probably due to his headlining show at the Tropicana Resort & Casino on the strip. He did appear on the "Pawn Stars" spin-off "Pawn Stars Do America" in 2022, so fans can have hope that he'll make it back to the main show someday soon.
Brett K. Maly
Surprisingly, a good deal of fine art makes its way into the "Pawn Stars" pawn shop. So, it's a good thing the Harrisons have access to Brett K. Maly, one of the premier art appraisers of the day. Maly first started appearing on the show in 2010, and he has made many appearances spanning several seasons. While you might think his expertise is limited to just fine art, as he showed over a number of episodes, he can help identify and appraise an extremely wide trove of items.
For example, back in Season 7, Maly helps Rick Harrison appraise one of the most obscure items in "Pawn Stars'" history. A gentleman comes into the store with the original courtroom sketches from the infamous 1954 murder trial against Sam Sheppard. Sheppard was convicted and then freed by the Supreme Court many years later, and the case became one of the most followed in history, meaning the courtroom sketches were probably in many major newspapers across the world. Maly is able to somehow give an appraisal on the item, allowing the customer to sell it to Rick for a hefty profit.
Maly has several decades of experience as an appraiser, and he has also appeared on the TV shows "Deadly Possessions" and "Spirit Art Show" as an expert. Maly works not too far from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, at Art Encounter, so maybe we'll see him around in an upcoming episode.
Danny Koker
During the early days of "Pawn Stars," fans had the chance to fall in love with Danny Koker, one of the Harrisons' premier automotive experts. Koker is probably the most recognizable cast member on the show outside of the central cast, which is largely due to his show "Counting Cars," which ran for 75 episodes on History from 2012 through 2016.
Prior to his time on the History Channel, Koker made his bones as one of the best mechanics in Las Vegas. He owns his own shop, Count's Kustoms, which does customization work for all kinds of vehicles. His projects range from souped-up hot rods to hardcore bikes and choppers, and he has been featured on the cover of countless automotive enthusiast magazines. When "Pawn Stars" first started, Koker was the Harrisons' go-to guy when it came to looking at rare, exotic, and historical vehicles.
Throughout his appearances on the show, Koker helps the Harrisons with everything from buying a 1949 Hudson Commodore, to customizing Chumlee's 1986 Buick Regal with a hydraulic suspension system, to appraising a 1962 Mercedes-Benz military vehicle.
After "Counting Cars" debuted, Koker largely stopped appearing on "Pawn Stars" in favor of his own show. He's still customizing everything he can get his hands on at Count's Kustoms, and it's still quite feasible he could show up again to help the Harrisons at the pawn shop.
Mark Hall-Patton
Known for his trademark white Amish hat and his epic white beard, Mark Hall-Patton has by far been one of the most interesting cast members in "Pawn Stars" history. Not originally an actor by trade, Hall-Patton is an accomplished historian who worked for the Clark County Museum system in Nevada as the Museum Administrator. In addition to overseeing multiple history museums throughout Nevada, he is also a prominent author of books and even makes his own history videos on local Clark County history.
"Pawn Stars" was Hall-Patton's first credited TV appearance, though he has since been on several other history-related shows. These include the "Pawn Stars" spin-off "American Restoration," as well as "Mysteries at the Museum" and "Cashed Out Casino." One of the most reliable cast members on "Pawn Stars," he appeared in more than 200 episodes during his time on the show. According to an interview Hall-Patton gave in 2021 with Clark County Nevada, his appearances on the show boosted attendance at the Clark County Museum by 50% and introduced the institution to an international audience.
A notable appearance from Hall-Patton occurs during Season 12, when he is able to help Rick Harrison realize that a promissory note dating to the Mexican-American War is only a copy and not the authentic original. Hall-Patton retired from the Clark County Museum system in 2021 after almost three decades of service.
Johnny Jimenez
One of the saddest stories on our list belongs to that of Johnny Jimenez, a cast member on "Pawn Stars" from 2012 through 2015. For years, Jimenez helped the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop as a toy expert, appraising and authenticating items. As any fan of the show knows, toys are one of the most common items that collectors bring in, and Jimenez was able to earn the trust of the Harrisons with his outstanding skills.
In one notable appearance, Jimenez is able to appraise and authenticate rare items belonging to the original "Star Trek" from the late-1960s. It turns out that Jimenez isn't able to verify whether they were original "Star Trek" items, but he is still able to get the buyer a nice payday, and all parties are happy in the end.
Unfortunately, Jimenez's time on "Pawn Stars" came to a pretty swift end in 2015. In November 2015, news broke that Jimenez had been arrested for multiple offenses in October 2015, and the charges included battery and domestic violence. This was not Jimenez's first run-in with the law, as he was also arrested in 2011 on other domestic violence charges. Jimenez still owns the Toy Shack, but has not appeared on "Pawn Stars" since his second arrest.
Rick Dale
Along with Danny Koker, Rick Dale might have a claim to being the most recognizable cast member on "Pawn Stars" outside of the Harrisons and Austin "Chumlee" Russell. Like Koker, Dale was able to parlay his fame on "Pawn Stars" into his own show on History: "American Restoration." "American Restoration" follows Dale and the crew at his shop, Rick's Restorations, which is located in Las Vegas, just a few blocks from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. The show ran for 139 episodes from 2010 to 2016, and Dale was the star for the first six seasons.
Occasionally, the guys from the "Pawn Stars" show up on "American Restoration," supplying Dale with all kinds of new projects. Besides "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration," Dale also appeared on the History shows "Counting Cars" and "American Pickers." In addition to appearing in the store and appraising items, the Harrisons occasionally sell antique items to Dale. A memorable example is in Season 7, when Rick Harrison sells Dale an antique pedal tractor for $80, making Harrison a nice $20 profit — though the rest of the team isn't quite as impressed.
The original run of "American Restoration" ended in 2016, and Dale went back to appearing on "Pawn Stars" afterward. We haven't seen Dale on the show for a few years, but hopefully, the guys will give him a call in the future.
Bob Yuhas
Easily distinguished by his shaved head, neck tattoo, and gargantuan goatee, Bob Yuhas has been around the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on "Pawn Stars" for many years. Yuhas quickly gained a reputation on the show for being a true gearhead, and fans could easily see his passion on display in every appearance. Yuhas is originally from Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey and he did not move to Las Vegas until 2008.
Yuhas started appearing on "Pawn Stars" in 2010 after he opened up his own business, Bob Yuhas Restorations. He has an incredible gift for restoring all kinds of items, including vintage antiques, automobiles, toys, and countless other unique items. Much of this can be seen in his appearances on "Pawn Stars," like when he helps the Harrisons appraise an antique dentist chair. Yuhas also served as a conduit of sorts for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, occasionally connecting the shop with owners of exotic goods — like 1960s-era Jet-Skis.
In addition to his appearances on "Pawn Stars," Yuhas also appeared on the History show "American Restoration" for a few episodes, too. In 2022, he was in the "Pawn Stars" spin-off "Pawn Stars Do America," where he traveled with them to several stops throughout the country. While he hasn't been on the show recently, in September 2023, he attended a car show at the pawn shop, so ideally, that's a sign of things to come.
Rebecca Romney
While fans rarely get to see her since she moved away from Las Vegas, Rebecca Romney used to be one of "Pawn Stars'" most popular and foremost experts. Romney's niche was rather unique, being a rare book expert, but it actually came in handy many times for the "Pawn Stars" crew. At the time she began filming on the show back in 2011, she was working at the famous Bauman Rare Books store in Las Vegas. She was a regular contributor to "Pawn Stars" for several years until moving to Philadelphia to start a different job.
In 2018, Romney moved to Washington D.C., and opened a new store called Type Punch Matrix in Silver Spring, Maryland, the following year. The store specializes in selling high-end and rare books, and some go for as much as $375,000. Romney is also a published author and she appeared in the 2019 documentary "The Booksellers," which was about the book industry.
While she hasn't been a regular on "Pawn Stars" for years, she does still shoot episodes whenever she is in town and the Harrisons need her help. In addition, she was featured on the 2022 "Pawn Stars" spin-off "Pawn Stars Do America," when the guys visited her store in Silver Spring while on the road. Romney documented her reconnection with Rick and Corey Harrison on her Instagram, and the three looked very happy to be back together.