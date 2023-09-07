Pawn Stars: Who Is Rebecca & Why Isn't She On The Show Much Anymore?

Even casual fans of the hit History series "Pawn Stars" know that vintage book specialist Rebecca Romney is one of the most magnetic guest experts the show has featured. Since Romney has remained a huge presence on "Pawn Stars" through YouTube clips and show reruns, it's hard to believe the book expert's run on the series actually ended years ago.

In total, Romney appeared on 19 episodes of "Pawn Stars" from 2011 to 2015, where she assisted Rick Harrison and his crew at the World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop by appraising various books brought in by prospective sellers. The book expert is also known for saving Chumlee's job on "Pawn Stars" during Season 6 when the lovable sidekick hastily purchased a copy of Charles Lindbergh's tome "We" — which was purportedly signed by the legendary aviator — for $500. Luckily, Romney verified the autograph as real and determined the rare copy of the book was worth $1,500.

Although it's been a while since the "Pawn Stars" book expert last made an appearance on the show, she noted on her website that she still films episodes whenever she's in Las Vegas. That's because Romney left the Las Vegas location of Bauman Rare Books to manage the company's operations in Philadelphia. As such, the move took away her ability to skip down to the pawnshop at a moment's notice.