Pawn Stars: Who Is Rebecca & Why Isn't She On The Show Much Anymore?
Even casual fans of the hit History series "Pawn Stars" know that vintage book specialist Rebecca Romney is one of the most magnetic guest experts the show has featured. Since Romney has remained a huge presence on "Pawn Stars" through YouTube clips and show reruns, it's hard to believe the book expert's run on the series actually ended years ago.
In total, Romney appeared on 19 episodes of "Pawn Stars" from 2011 to 2015, where she assisted Rick Harrison and his crew at the World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop by appraising various books brought in by prospective sellers. The book expert is also known for saving Chumlee's job on "Pawn Stars" during Season 6 when the lovable sidekick hastily purchased a copy of Charles Lindbergh's tome "We" — which was purportedly signed by the legendary aviator — for $500. Luckily, Romney verified the autograph as real and determined the rare copy of the book was worth $1,500.
Although it's been a while since the "Pawn Stars" book expert last made an appearance on the show, she noted on her website that she still films episodes whenever she's in Las Vegas. That's because Romney left the Las Vegas location of Bauman Rare Books to manage the company's operations in Philadelphia. As such, the move took away her ability to skip down to the pawnshop at a moment's notice.
Romney appeared on the spin-off series Pawn Stars Do America
While Rebecca Romney's gig at the Philadelphia location of Bauman Rare Books made her leave Las Vegas and her regular appearances on "Pawn Stars," the book specialist was hardly done moving. According to her website, Romney moved on from Bauman in Philadelphia to Honey & Wax Rare Booksellers in Brooklyn, New York, from 2016 to 2019, only to relocate once more to Washington, D.C., to begin her own rare book business — Type Punch Matrix — with her business partner Brian Cassidy.
Luckily for Romney, she reunited with a couple of old friends from her "Pawn Stars" days in December 2022 thanks to Rick Harrison's History spinoff show "Pawn Stars Do America." Unlike the exclusive Las Vegas setting of "Pawn Stars," the series features Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin "Chumlee" Russell touring the United States in search of valuable finds in various cities.
One of the stops for "Pawn Stars Do America" was in the nation's capital, where they visited Type Punch Matrix, and Romney couldn't have been more thrilled. Captioning a photo of herself with Rick and Corey on her Instagram account, Romney wrote, "The guys came to DC recently and we all hung out — this time they were on my turf! Watch Pawn Stars Do America this evening to catch us. As usual, Rick and I tried to convince Corey that books are cool ... You can't see it, but I'm showing Corey a huge 1734 book on pirates in my shop."
In addition to being a rare book specialist, Romney is also a published author. In 2017, she and her husband, J.P. Romney, co-wrote "Printer's Error: Irreverent Stories from Book History."