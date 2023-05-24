Kang The Conqueror's Got A Very Different Role In The New Avengers Series - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Avengers" #1

Kang the Conqueror is back in the pages of Marvel Comics in the newest "Avengers" series, but the time-traveling villain has a much different role than usual in the events at hand. In "Avengers" #1, Captain Marvel is teleported to Nowhen following her battle with Terminus, a place that exists out of time. It's where the current leader of the Avengers meets with an injured Kang the Conqueror, whose appearance is notably different than what the Avengers are used to. Instead of sporting his iconic costume, mask, and Time Chair, Kang is stripped down to his most human form — while he deals with an injury from the villain Myrddin in "Timeless" that nearly killed him.

While Kang the Conqueror hasn't been killed, his vulnerable state means he isn't currently the most significant threat the Avengers are forced to deal with. However, his emergence from Nowhen and continued quest to track down the Missing Moments, a moment in time he cannot travel to or access, could set the stage for his upcoming stories.

Looper spoke with writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa about the new "Avengers" series from Marvel Comics, discussing the challenges Earth's Mightiest Heroes will face in the series.