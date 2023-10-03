Your Honor Season 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

It's been over a decade since Bryan Cranston closed the door on his iconic "Breaking Bad" character Walter White. And if you've been tracking his career, you know the Oscar nominated actor has delivered his share of memorable roles in ensuing years. Some might even argue he was at his maudlin best when he stepped into the role of the not entirely honorable Michael Desiato for Showtime's crime drama "Your Honor."

The series found Cranston portraying a judge whose moral and ethical convictions are tested, and summarily twisted after his beloved son is involved in a hit-and-run accident that kills the child of a known mob boss. The 10-episode first season wrapped in a wave of tragedy, though its record-breaking ratings all but ensured the high-stakes drama would be back for a second season.

The series' creative team took the story to calamitous new heights when "Your Honor" returned for its second run of episodes. As it was, despite the series' continued ratings success, "Your Honor" was always planned as a limited series, with the second season finale offering what appeared to be a definitive end to the story.

Cranston himself seemingly confirmed the end of the series in his 2022 comments on the Armchair Expert podcast, telling host Dax Shepard he was "preparing for the second and last season" of "Your Honor." And as of this writing, the second season finale of the show does indeed serve as its series finale.