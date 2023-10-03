Your Honor Season 3 - Will It Ever Happen?
It's been over a decade since Bryan Cranston closed the door on his iconic "Breaking Bad" character Walter White. And if you've been tracking his career, you know the Oscar nominated actor has delivered his share of memorable roles in ensuing years. Some might even argue he was at his maudlin best when he stepped into the role of the not entirely honorable Michael Desiato for Showtime's crime drama "Your Honor."
The series found Cranston portraying a judge whose moral and ethical convictions are tested, and summarily twisted after his beloved son is involved in a hit-and-run accident that kills the child of a known mob boss. The 10-episode first season wrapped in a wave of tragedy, though its record-breaking ratings all but ensured the high-stakes drama would be back for a second season.
The series' creative team took the story to calamitous new heights when "Your Honor" returned for its second run of episodes. As it was, despite the series' continued ratings success, "Your Honor" was always planned as a limited series, with the second season finale offering what appeared to be a definitive end to the story.
Cranston himself seemingly confirmed the end of the series in his 2022 comments on the Armchair Expert podcast, telling host Dax Shepard he was "preparing for the second and last season" of "Your Honor." And as of this writing, the second season finale of the show does indeed serve as its series finale.
The book may not be completely closed on Your Honor
Showtime has remained quiet since Bryan Cranston made those comments. But despite the network's radio silence regarding the possibility of "Your Honor" Season 3, Cranston himself has continued to be vocal on the subject. In a recent interview with Deadline, he said that not only is he open to the idea of working on a new season of the show, but Showtime apparently also has interest in bringing it back for another run of episodes. "There is some discussion," said Cranston, adding, "Showtime has indicated there is interest."
Cranston noted that Season 2 of "Your Honor" impressively grew its viewership with every new episode, hence Showtime's open-minded attitude about a prospective third season. The "Asteroid City" star did, however, admit serious changes would have to be made for the series to continue. "If it happens, fantastic," he said. "But it'd have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are." More importantly, Cranston indicated if he did return for Season 3, he might be more interested in doing so behind the camera, saying, "I'd be very interested in producing that."
Cranston is not wholly opposed to returning to the role of Michael Desiato in some capacity, either. But given the way Season 2 ends, even he knows finding a way back into Desiato's story would require a seismic shift in narrative approach. So, for now, we'll just have to wait and see if final judgment has actually been passed on "Your Honor."