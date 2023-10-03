The Big Bang Theory: Does Howard Ever Get His PhD?

The whacky protagonists of "The Big Bang Theory" are some of the biggest brains on the planet. However, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) is the only one of his scientist friends, which includes his wife, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), who does not possess a PhD. Although Howard is clearly intelligent and a skilled engineer — he goes to space, after all — he constantly finds himself the butt of jokes because of this, particularly from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Howard eventually decides to work towards getting a PhD, though it's more because he's tired of being teased. In the Season 8 episode, "The Junior Professor Solution," he enrolls in a graduate program — and is the only one to do so — that is being taught by Sheldon. Things don't go according to plan, and Howard, upset with Sheldon belittling his education, torments his teacher, drops out, and never ends up getting his PhD.