Howard's Cringiest Moment On The Big Bang Theory Is So On Brand

Most of the characters on "The Big Bang Theory" are kind of gross, especially when it comes to women... and while it's usually played for laughs, sometimes it's just too awkward and cringey to even make you laugh. One of the worst offenders of this is the character of Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg for the show's entirety, who begins the series as a complete and utter sleaze. Even beyond constantly hitting on a completely uninterested and borderline hostile Penny (Kaley Cuoco) as the show kicks off, Howard is just icky, and this moment in Season 2 is the pinnacle of ick.

In the season's seventh episode, "The Panty Piñata Polarization," which already has a title that would make most people feel a little itchy, Howard and his best friend Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) decide to try and find the house used to film "America's Next Top Model" when Penny ends up watching it at their house. (It should be noted here that, at this point in the series, Raj has "selective mutism" and can't talk to women unless he's blackout drunk, a weird trait that ends up getting trashed later on.) They end up figuring out the exact location and address and go so far as to go to the models' house unannounced pretending to be repairmen. It's gross, it's completely without consent, and it's shallow — and it's classic early-series Howard.