Timothee Chalamet's Wonka Should Have Been A Villain In The Reboot (Which Tim Burton Nailed)

Wealthy entrepreneurs loom large over the imagination of postindustrial society. In the 20th century, it was men like Henry Ford, who revolutionized manufacturing. Today, it's men like Elon Musk, titans of technological achievement. In this cultural milieu, one name towers above them all: Willy Wonka, the amazing chocolatier. Here is a man who was raised in poverty and built his company from the ground up, revolutionizing the candy business in the process. Like Musk, his inventions are so technologically advanced, they seem like magic. Like Ford, his factory has cracked the secret to production on an unprecedented scale.

But like all great men of industry, Wonka harbors a dark side. He exploits laborers imported from the Global South. He's paranoid of his competitors to the point of delusion, and privately seethes at their existence. Workplace injuries are routine in his massive factory, and he allows no one in or out, including government inspectors.

Were Willy Wonka a real person, so might begin a best-selling biography. When you read between the lines, even the original work of fiction by Roald Dahl doesn't paint him in a strictly positive light. So why is it that Hollywood always wants to turn him into a hero? Our latest rework of the character comes courtesy of "Wonka," starring Timothee Chalamet as the self-made cocoa magnate, and it seems likely that the filmmakers have woefully misunderstood the character.

Surprisingly, there is one movie that nailed Wonka as Dahl intended: the Johnny Depp-starring 2005 film directed by Tim Burton. The new movie looks to be ignoring Burton's take, but it shouldn't have. In doing so, it will leave behind the most important message Dahl had to offer.