Why Willy Wonka's First Movie Was Forced To Change Its Name - And Failed Anyway

With "Wonka" premiering in December, author Roald Dahl's children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has officially spawned a multi-film franchise that now extends beyond the confines of its original story. Of course, whereas the book centers protagonist Charlie Bucket in its title, its first film adaptation is titled, rather, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." As it turns out, this was contrary to Dahl's wishes. Furthermore, that first "Willy Wonka" movie nearly bombed upon its premiere, while the precise reason for its name change failed in turn.

According to a history of the film's development that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation published online, Dahl's first point of contact once he became interested in a "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" film was a producer named David Wolper. At that time, Wolper happened to be working on a different project for Quaker Oats, during which he learned that the company wanted to start selling candy. Together they determined that an adaptation of Dahl's novel could tie into a real-life line of chocolate candy bars.

Key to this strategy was including the name "Willy Wonka" in the movie's title in order to reflect the planned Willy Wonka branding of their chocolates. Distributor Paramount Pictures greenlit this proposal, leaving Dahl unhappy with the change — one of many differences between the book and the first "Wonka" film. This strategy, however, didn't ultimately pay off, with the film initially flopping and the real-life Wonka chocolates failing to get off the ground.