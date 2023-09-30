The Ending Of Reservation Dogs Season 3 Explained

Towards the end of Season 3, Fixico suffers from a heart attack. Realizing there isn't much time left for Fixico to make amends with Maximus, Willie Jack rallies the Rez Dogs to bust Maximus out of the psychiatric hospital where he is receiving treatment. However, it turns out Maximus is quite comfortable at the facility, and in any event, he still wants nothing to do with Fixico, whom he has been feuding with since he was a teenager. Yet, when Willie Jack shares how she wishes she had more time with Daniel, she manages to convince Maximus to visit Fixico's deathbed.

Meanwhile, Elora has decided to go to college, but she hasn't told Bear yet because she's afraid he will feel like she's abandoning him again. She also visits her father Rick (Ethan Hawke) — at first only to get him to sign some papers so she can get into college — but he convinces her to stay a little longer, and gradually she warms up to him. By the end of the last episode, Elora tells Bear about her plans to attend school, and he is happy for her.

After Fixico dies, the entire community — including Maximus — comes together for his funeral. Willie Jack struggles with the feeling that she can't possibly fill Fixico's shoes, especially since he barely taught her anything before his death. Yet she discovers that perhaps she already has what it takes to be a medicine woman.