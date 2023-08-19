Reservation Dogs: Who Plays Deer Lady & Where Have You Seen Her Before?

Throughout three seasons of "Reservation Dogs," the Deer Lady has maintained a mythical presence. She's a spirit that takes the form of a beautiful woman with deer hooves for legs who kills bad men. Many unanswered questions about her were resolved in Season 3, Episode 3 — "Deer Lady" — where viewers see how this incarnation of the spirit manifested. As a young girl, she was sent to an abusive American Indian boarding school, based on actual events that have also been depicted in the likes of "1923." She flees at night and becomes the Deer Lady, now exacting revenge upon those who harmed her.

So who plays Deer Lady in "Reservation Dogs?" Kaniehtiio Horn has portrayed the character every season, and she brings a level of gravitas to the role she's mastered over a stellar acting career. She was born and grew up in Ottawa as well as the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve, located outside of Montreal, meaning she fully understands the rez life as depicted in "Reservation Dogs." In an interview with Manitobah Blog, she mentioned how she prefers rez living to city life, "I have to admit the city really gets to me at times, [it's] exhausting. [I'm] a small town rez girl at heart, I need trees and I like to know who my neighbours are."

She studied Theatre Arts at Dawson College and began acting in short films. One of her most significant early roles was a small part in 2008's "Journey to the Center of the Earth," starring Brendan Fraser. From there, she has dozens of other credits, a standout in anything she's in.