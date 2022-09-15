The Cinematic Inspirations Behind Reservation Dogs' Psychedelic Season 2 Episode

"Reservation Dogs," FX's comedy series about life on a Native reservation, has been hailed a breath of fresh air by critics, holding a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. Co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the show follows a group of reservation kids navigating their burgeoning adolescence in the wake of a friend's death. However, the tribe's elders are never far outside the show's focus, and in the latest episode of Season 2, entitled "This Is Where the Plot Thickens," we get a psychedelic tale centered around the reservation's policeman, Big (Zahn McClarnon).

The episode picks up when Tribal Law Enforcement officer Big stops at the local scrapyard to investigate a small-scale theft of catfish. While there, he spots a Mountain Dew-style soda and chugs it down, unaware that the bottle has been laced with a hefty serving of LSD and ayahuasca. He tries to make himself vomit, but of course, that's no use. The scrapyard's proprietor, Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) decides to trip with him and gulps down a dose. The two of them take off into the forest, where they stumble across a white supremacist cult who have not only stolen the catfish Big was looking for but are also doing some, shall we say, unsavory things with them.

In many ways, the episode is indebted to a long lineage of psychedelic films, but it is also a fresh take on the idea from an often-marginalized perspective. Luckily, the creators of "Reservation Dogs" Season 2, Episode 8, have gone on the record to reveal the cinematic inspirations behind their mind-bending installment.