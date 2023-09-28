Saw X Hacks Off Spiral's Best Achievement (& Locks Itself Back Into A Continuity Trap)

There's no question that the original "Saw" film is one of the most influential horror movies of the 21st century, spawning a craze of creatively ultra-violent stories, as well as six direct sequels that all maintained one deliciously complicated storyline. But with "Saw X" flaunting its return to this convoluted continuity, the franchise has wasted the promise of "Spiral."

Though no "Saw" film has ever been met with widespread critical acclaim (they're essentially cult classics with a great idea of who their target audience is and what they want, critics be damned), the two films released after "Saw: The Final Chapter" were met with two of the most positive receptions thus far — arguably because they showed what the franchise could do when freed from the constraints of the previous seven-movie saga. First, the very rewatchable "Jigsaw" ditched the abrasive (yet admittedly distinct) visual aesthetics for a sleeker presentation, proving that a "Saw" film could look sexy without sacrificing gore or terror. The Chris Rock-starring "Spiral," though, was the true gamechanger — because it explicitly threw aside the past to build something genuinely new.

"Spiral" broke ground by introducing tones, characters, and actors you wouldn't normally associate with the franchise, and perhaps most importantly, didn't shoehorn in a role for the long-deceased John Kramer (Tobin Bell), instead crafting a story that could be enjoyed independently of its predecessors. Between the fresh visuals, writing style, characters, and even its title, "Spiral" proposed a future for "Saw" that was built on freer standalone installments, where creatives could take the franchise's basic elements (traps, gore, and mystery) and present them in a new light, instead of using each movie to further complicate an already ludicrously convoluted continuity.

Instead of giving us the "Spiral 2" we should've had, "Saw X" is sprinting backwards.