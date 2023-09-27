Saw X Filmmakers Tease The Magic Of Jigsaw & How To Set The Perfect Trap – Exclusive Interview

"Saw X," the 10th entry in the seemingly unstoppable horror franchise, returns to the series' roots after taking a left turn with 2021's somewhat divisive "Spiral: From the Book of Saw." This time around, John Kramer, aka the serial killer Jigsaw (played as always by Tobin Bell), returns front and center in a movie that delves into events that occurred in John's life between "Saw" and "Saw II."

Dying from brain cancer, John is persuaded by Dr. Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund) to travel to Mexico for an experimental — and illegal — procedure. At first, things seem to go well for John, but when he discovers that the whole thing is an elaborate grift — and that he has not been cured, but instead robbed of his money like many other "patients" — John goes after Pederson and her crew with a horrific new set of games, aiming to help them make "positive changes" in their lives.

"Saw X" is directed by Kevin Greutert, who has been with the series as either an editor or director since the whole bloody affair kicked off in 2004 with James Wan's original "Saw." Greutert edited the first five films before getting behind the camera for "Saw VI" and "Saw 3D." He's joined on "Saw X" by production designer Anthony Stabley, who worked with Greutert, cinematographer Nick Matthews, and the rest of the crew to create the grim "Saw" look and come up with Jigsaw's terrifying traps.

Most strikingly, "Saw X" explores the character of John Kramer in perhaps greater depth and detail than ever before. "It's a little bit of a slow burn by 'Saw' standards," Greutert told Looper in our exclusive interview. "But once it starts paying off, it delivers at a pretty relentless pace."