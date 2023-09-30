Disney's Toy Story Returns To Screens In An NFL Crossover

Though Pixar is one of the biggest animation studios in the world, that might not be the case without "Toy Story." Not only was the film Pixar's first big hit, but it also spawned a massive franchise of animated blockbusters and made household names out of its many iconic characters. However, what's next for the franchise may come as a shock to fans of the series.

As the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in an upcoming NFL game, viewers who tune in will find that the game looks very different from what they're used to. Taking place in Andy's room from "Toy Story," the game is set to air with augmented reality and animation to turn it into a CG mash-up that will air on both ESPN+ and Disney+ (per ESPN).

The special "Toy Story" edition of the match, which is being called "Toy Story Funday Football, a Real-Time Alternate Presentation," will air on October 2, 2023, at the same time as the real game. While the actual game without all of the animated bells and whistles will be available to watch in its regular form for die-hard NFL fans, the alternative telecast is something that the whole family will be able to sit down with and enjoy, whether they're regular NFL viewers or have only watched a few games in their entire lives.