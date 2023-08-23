Star Wars: A Mandalorian Extra Exposes Disney's 'Uncomfortable' Scan Experience

Nicole Kreuzer's experience of having her likeness allegedly scanned for "The Mandalorian" is not unique. Kreuzer and those who do similar work are commonly paid only for work they do on-set, with no additional compensation doled out for the scanning process nor any fees paid when it's used. SAG-AFTRA has included protections against such practices as a pillar of its demand package in negotiations with AMPTP, the organization representing studios.

At a London solidarity rally in July, "Succession" star Brian Cox told the Associated Press, "I think we are at the thin end of a horrible wedge...The wages are one thing, but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us. AI is the really, really serious thing. And it's the thing where we're most vulnerable."

Kreuzer claims she was promised that she'd receive more work on "The Mandalorian" but that such promises never came to fruition. "If I had said no to the scan and they sent me home that day," she said, "I would never have been called back. But they never called me back anyway." For the day's work, she was paid $170. She has no inkling of where else her image was used. Leah Caruana, another background actor, spoke to the Los Angeles Times in July and shared her trepidations regarding AI. She specifically recounted one occasion when she allegedly hid in the bathroom to avoid being scanned.

As Hollywood relies more on technology, flesh-and-blood workers like Kreuzer worry they're being left behind. Whatever the outcome of what some have termed a "hot labor summer," it will reshape the industry for decades to come.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To learn more about why writers and actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.