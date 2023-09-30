Jamie Foxx's Spawn Movie Reboot - Will It Ever Happen?

The news of a "Spawn" reboot from Blumhouse has been floating around for years, with the character's creator, Todd McFarlane, hyping up the planned film starring the iconic Image Comics antihero. But even with Jamie Foxx set to bring the hell-powered character to life on the big screen, several real-world issues have delayed the project, leaving its future up in the air.

"Spawn" is based on McFarlane's comic of the same name, which tells the story of Al Simmons, a former military and Secret Service agent who is murdered in the line of duty. After making a deal with the devil in exchange for the chance to see his wife one last time, he's resurrected as Spawn. The fiery hellspawn's comic series, which debuted in 1992 and is still running to this day, inspired the 1997 film starring Michael Jai White and an acclaimed animated series, "Todd McFarlane's Spawn," which also debuted in 1997 and lasted three seasons on HBO.

In the present day, a "Spawn" reboot has been confirmed by McFarlane, with Foxx and "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner both tapped to star in the movie. But will the new version of "Spawn" ever grace the big screen? The answer is complicated.