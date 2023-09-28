David McCallum Hated Mark Harmon's Infamous NCIS Pranks

Even on darkly serious shows, the cast needs to maintain some levity to break up the tension. That was the case on "NCIS," as Mark Harmon, who plays Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was a notorious prankster on set. Brian Dietzen knew this all too well, as he told Looper about a painful prank Harmon played where he put a 40-pound sandbag in a medical examiner kit, making it much heavier than Dietzen anticipated. It's all in good fun, but Harmon knew there was one cast member not to be trifled with.

David McCallum was just as integral to the "NCIS" family as Harmon, appearing in 20 seasons before his passing on September 25. He played fan-favorite Ducky, and during a Reddit AMA, he answered numerous questions about his time on the procedural. Redditor u/scottheckman asked, "Has Mark Harmon ever played a practical joke on you? Since I have heard he is a major [jokester]." McCallum was spared from Harmon's antics: "Mark Harmon knows I am not the type to be toyed with."

While pranks are all in good fun, it appears Harmon didn't want to risk upsetting his co-star and friend.