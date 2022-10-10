NCIS' Brian Dietzen Recalls The Painful Prank Mark Harmon Once Played On Him – Exclusive

When asked if he had any good behind-the-scenes stories he could share about Harmon, Dietzen vividly remembered a prank that could have gone wrong but thankfully didn't.

"I remember one time early on, I had dislocated my shoulder," says Dietzen. "It was the second season, and I hadn't told anyone about it because I was a recurring guest star. I didn't want to make waves and be like, 'I need time off' or 'I can't do this or that.' I was like, 'It's fine, I'm going to have surgery in a few months on it.' I could still move it and everything, but it would pop out once in a while."

Not knowing the kind of discomfort Dietzen was experiencing, Harmon thought his next move would be hilarious.

"Mark put a big 40-pound sandbag in my medical examiner kit, and I didn't know that," says Dietzen. "I went over and I lifted it up and went, 'Oh, God.' He didn't know [about the dislocated shoulder], obviously. We did the take, and afterwards, I went over and talked to him and said, 'I actually had a dislocated shoulder.' He was like, 'Oh, God, oh no!' He was very, very sweet about it."

There were absolutely no hard feelings, though. "That's the thing — on a set where you're sometimes working 14, 16, 18 hours a day, you've got to keep things somewhat light, says Dietzen. "You've got to smile a bit and play around. Not that we're goofing off the entire day, but you have to make things light, otherwise it can get a little arduous. He always has been very good at that. We've carried on in that spirit for sure."

