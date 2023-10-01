Iron-Man Reveals The Dark Secret Behind Marvel's Most Despicable X-Men Villain

Feilong being revealed as the son of mutant parents makes everything about his rise as a villain come into focus, including his desire to destroy mutants, as they represent what he never became.

Feilong's parents supported and loved him for who he was, despite him not being born with the X-gene. However, Feilong could never overcome his lack of disappointment in not having the mutant genes, leading him to augment himself via cosmic radiation, gaining powers (energy blasts and increased survivability in dangerous areas) that allowed him to try to take over Mars. However, despite his scientific discoveries and innovations, his attempts at colonizing Mars and making it a livable planet ended when mutants beat him to his goal by transforming the world into Arrako.

His hatred for his parents, losing the space race to colonize Mars, and watching mutants succeed in creating their own nation on Krakoa antagonized Feilong and transformed him into a megalomaniac. His entire existence has become about proving that mutants aren't superior, viewing them not only as a threat but as manifestations of his life's biggest missed opportunity. So, instead of embracing his mutant heritage and becoming an ally with them, he's made it his life's work to eliminate them through any means necessary. The revelation about his parentage adds a new layer of depth to Feilong's pursuit of power. Orchis is the biggest anti-mutant organization in the universe, and the group likely used his trauma about not being a mutant to join forces with him, promising he could have a major role in participating in the downfall and decimation of the mutant race.