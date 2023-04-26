Iron Man's Future Was Just Permanently Changed By A New Villain

Contains spoilers for "Invincible Iron Man" #5

Iron Man's newest villain, Feilong, just made a shocking power play that furthered his efforts to try to destroy Iron Man. However, his latest move didn't just hurt Tony Stark's bottom line, but it will also change his future — by preventing him from continuing the legacy of his father, Howard Stark.

In "Invincible Iron Man" #5 by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna, Feilong visits a Stark Unlimited hangar he acquired by purchasing Stark Industries after Tony used all of his money to prevent dangerous weapons from landing on the black market. Inside, he looks for Tony's secret inheritance. After discovering a painting that seems out of place, the villain cuts through it and discovers several reels of film inside addressed from Howard to Tony. And when Feilong watches the film, he learns it contains a message from Iron Man's father, who tells his son about his time working with Stark Industries and a game-changing scientific discovery of a new metal that no one else knows about.

Unfortunately for Iron Man, he never gets the chance to see the message his father left him. Instead, immediately after watching the reels, Feilong burns them and steals the secret information meant for Tony to instead use for his own deadly creations.