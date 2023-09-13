Ahsoka Featured The Live-Action Debut Of Some Very Important Star Wars Armor

The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 5, "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

The fifth and highly-anticipated episode of the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" is finally here, and while it doesn't progress the story too much, it does have a lot to offer in terms of Easter eggs and nods to the wider "Star Wars" universe. In the previous episode, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) loses her duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), resulting in her entering the World Between Worlds. Once there, she comes face-to-face with her old Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen), who has one final lesson in store for her.

In the latest "Ahsoka" installment, the title character is kicked back to her youth during the fabled Clone Wars. She stands on a dust-covered battlefield surrounded by clone troopers as Anakin approaches her, but it's not the same version of him she saw before. Rather, it's an era-appropriate version of the Chosen One with a shorter haircut and wearing his dark gray clone armor fans came to recognize on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." This is the first time fans have seen this specific outfit for Anakin in live-action after watching him wear it for years in animation.

Though there are a multitude of behind-the-scenes reasons for the Jedi adopting clone armor during the Clone Wars — from armor being easier to animate than Jedi robes to giving characters new costumes to sell toys of — there are in-universe and narrative reasons for the widespread change in Jedi dress code as well.