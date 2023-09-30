Why Myn Weaver From Ahsoka Looks So Familiar

In the ever-expanding "Star Wars" universe, fans continually see the return of favorites and the introduction of brand-new characters. "Ahsoka" has found a way to bring some of our favorite animated characters to life in a live-action storyline deepening our knowledge of the galaxy far, far away. Myn Weaver, played by TV veteran Peter Jacobson,is one of the new characters we see pop in the series.

Appearing in "Part 2: Toil and Trouble," Weaver is a regional supervisor for the New Republic. He oversees a factory focusing on the repurposing of Empire resources to create supplies for the New Republic. When Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) visit the factory, they uncover Weaver's loyalties are not with the Republic; instead, he is an Imperialist in hiding. When an assassin droid flees the factory, Ahsoka engages in a battle against Marrok while Hera chases the ship to employ a tracker. We last see Weaver taken into custody by the Republic, along with his cohorts.

Fans also noticed his appearance, with Reddit user u/thunderSilent posting, "Am I the only one who was hyped when I saw Peter Jacobson in the latest episode?" Jacobson made a name for himself across the industry by appearing in nearly 100 projects reaching back to the early '90s. If you think you recognize him, he likely showed up in some of your favorites.