Whatever Happened To Lion Latch After Shark Tank?

Everyone has stories about losing jewelry, rings, or other small valuables, but that may not be a problem much longer with the Lion Latch. The tiny colorful plastic tote opens up in two parts and stores small items with ease. Attached to the Lion Latch is a clip that can be placed on key chains, water bottles, bags, and more.

Lion Latch got its start in 2015 from the mind of Texas-based art school teacher and coach Lerin Lockwood. She accidentally caught a volleyball with her engagement ring hand, instantly flattening the ring and causing the diamond to pop out and disappear. She went on to test out various solutions to keep her jewelry safe while playing, but failed to find anything secure enough. Eventually, she 3D-printed what would go on to become the Lion Latch, gaining attention from friends and work colleagues alike.

As demand continued pouring in, Lockwood realized that there was a real need for her product. From there, she launched a Kickstarter that successfully surpassed her initial $14,000 goal. Soon after, she began securing wholesale opportunities and appearing on programs such as Good Morning America. In July 2018, Lockwood felt confident enough in her creation to audition for "Shark Tank."