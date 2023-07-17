Whatever Happened To Bug Bite Thing After Shark Tank?

"Our product sucks," Kelley Higney proclaimed at the outset of her "Shark Tank" pitch in Season 11, Episode 4. Along with her mother Ellen McAlister, Higney was promoting Bug Bite Thing, a device designed to provide relief from insect bites and stings. And it certainly does "suck" — the suction cup mechanism draws insect saliva and venom out of the affected area, providing a chemical-free solution to itchy bites. In the year before their "Shark Tank" pitch in 2019, Bug Bite Thing had made $500,000 in sales.

The sharks were practically salivating at the mouth to get a piece of Bug Bite Thing, with Kevin O'Leary noting that Higney and McAlister's request for $150,000 for 10% equity was incredibly reasonable, especially compared to other entrepreneurs with bloated valuations. In fact, the 2019 episode was a rare instance of every shark offering a deal. Rohan Oza offered the pair exactly what they asked for, with Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban countering to partner on $200,000 for the same percentage. O'Leary's offer included a royalty fee.

Lori Greiner won the pair over when she dangled in front of them her golden ticket, much to the chagrin of the other sharks. Greiner only whips out the trinket once a year to a business she deems worthy, offering them exactly what they ask for. Corcoran and Cuban's deal may have been better on paper, but Higney and McAlister couldn't resist the siren song of the golden ticket.

Greiner was right to have faith in Bug Bite Thing, whose success has continued to skyrocket since "Shark Tank."