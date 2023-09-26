Loki Deleted Scene Confirms Marvel's 'Frog Thor' Is Stronger Than You Thought

In anticipation of "Loki" Season 2, Marvel Studios released Season 1 on Blu-ray with many bonus features, including a deleted scene that turns Chris Hemsworth into Throg. Mobius (Owen Wilson) uses TVA technology to give Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a look into his past, pulling footage from one of his coronation attempts on Asgard, which Thor (Hemsworth) managed to stop, even as a frog.

There are two variants of Throg in Marvel Comics. There's the main continuity, Earth-616 Thor, whom Loki transformed into a frog, and Earth-97161's Throg, a standalone frog character that resembles Thor's amphibian form. Both versions are hammer-wielding heroes, with Thor hoisting Mjolnir while in frog form and Throg using the aptly named Frogjolnir to give himself the powers of the God of Thunder, including his electric blasts and Asgardian enhancements like superhuman strength. Despite their small stature, both versions of Throg are capable forces on their own, with the power to stand up to some of Marvel Comics' biggest villains.

Despite being the frog version of Thor, the "Loki" deleted scene gives Throg his live-action debut, with the Mjolnir-wielding amphibian delivering a massive blow to Loki's chin, ending his attempted takeover of Asgard. While it didn't make the final cut of "Loki" Season 1, the scene showcases that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on Throg is just as strong as any of his comic book counterparts, taking down the God of Mischief with a single blow.