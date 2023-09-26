Loki Deleted Scene Confirms Marvel's 'Frog Thor' Is Stronger Than You Thought
In anticipation of "Loki" Season 2, Marvel Studios released Season 1 on Blu-ray with many bonus features, including a deleted scene that turns Chris Hemsworth into Throg. Mobius (Owen Wilson) uses TVA technology to give Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a look into his past, pulling footage from one of his coronation attempts on Asgard, which Thor (Hemsworth) managed to stop, even as a frog.
There are two variants of Throg in Marvel Comics. There's the main continuity, Earth-616 Thor, whom Loki transformed into a frog, and Earth-97161's Throg, a standalone frog character that resembles Thor's amphibian form. Both versions are hammer-wielding heroes, with Thor hoisting Mjolnir while in frog form and Throg using the aptly named Frogjolnir to give himself the powers of the God of Thunder, including his electric blasts and Asgardian enhancements like superhuman strength. Despite their small stature, both versions of Throg are capable forces on their own, with the power to stand up to some of Marvel Comics' biggest villains.
Despite being the frog version of Thor, the "Loki" deleted scene gives Throg his live-action debut, with the Mjolnir-wielding amphibian delivering a massive blow to Loki's chin, ending his attempted takeover of Asgard. While it didn't make the final cut of "Loki" Season 1, the scene showcases that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on Throg is just as strong as any of his comic book counterparts, taking down the God of Mischief with a single blow.
Throg is a core member of the Pet Avengers
Yes, you read that right. There is an animal version of the beloved superhero team known as the Pet Avengers, and Throg is partially their leader and undoubtedly the team's heaviest hitter.
Introduced in "Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers" #1, Eath-97161's Lockjaw assembles a group of animal fighters, with Throg among the first to join. Given his strength, it didn't take long for the amphibian to become co-leader of the team alongside the Inhuman canine, allowing him to showcase his power as the group goes toe-to-toe with some of the strongest animals and characters in the Marvel Universe.
While attempting to assemble all the Infinity Stones, Throg and the Pet Avengers held their own against Devil Dinosaur, distracting the mutant devil-beast T-Rex long enough for other members to secure the stone from its nest. They also faced Thanos, banishing the Mad Titan to another dimension, with Throg integral to the mission's success. In "Avengers vs. Pet Avengers," the team escaped from Fing Fang Foom and his legion of dragons, a feat even the Avengers couldn't accomplish.
Should they choose to adapt Throg officially, Marvel Studios is sitting on a powerhouse of a character much stronger than meets the eye. Although it seems unlikely we ever get a proper live-action version of Throg and the Pet Avengers, the team could shine on the animation front, showcasing their capabilities and surprising power.