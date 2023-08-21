Marvel's Throg Is Making His Live-Action Debut, But There's A Twist

With the Multiverse Saga fully underway, it's past time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to start exploring the many animal variants of beloved characters at its disposal. "Loki" Season 1 introduced Alligator Loki, capturing audiences' hearts as quickly as a variant of the titular god's arm, and now Throg is on the way ... sort of.

Today, Marvel finally announced the physical release of two of its inaugural Disney+ shows, with "WandaVision" and "Loki" Season 1 getting the 4K UHD and Blu-Ray treatments. While each series is getting its own beautiful Collector's Edition Steelbook, the bonus features included on each disc have us giddy for Throg's MCU debut. Included in "Loki: The Complete First Season" is the deleted scene "Loki's Coronation," featuring Mobius (Owen Wilson) looking through moments in the God of Mischief's timeline, where Throg (or Frog Thor) appears during Loki's coronation.

During "Loki" Season 1's initial airing, writer and producer Eric Martin revealed that Throg was meant to have a bigger role, but the scene wasn't relevant to the overall story, so it got cut. However, with "Loki: The Complete First Season," Throg will officially graduate from a glorified cameo to a live-action animal superhero, fighting his adopted brother in the resurfaced deleted scene.